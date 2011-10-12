Italian President Giorgio Napolitano answers questions from journalists during a news conference after his meeting with Croatian President Ivo Josipovic in Zagreb July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

ROME Italian President Giorgio Napolitano on Wednesday expressed deep concern about whether the squabbling government of Silvio Berlusconi was capable of taking vital decisions for the country, including measures to combat an economic crisis.

In an unusually outspoken statement issued after Berlusconi's centre-right government lost a key vote on Tuesday, Napolitano said the prime minister must give a "credible response."

Speaking of "acute tensions" inside the administration, Napolitano said delays in passing badly needed policies, raised "questions and concerns."

He added: "The question is whether the government majority...is capable of operating with the constant cohesion required to guarantee the adoption of measures that cannot be delayed."

