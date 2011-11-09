Italian President Giorgio Napolitano answers questions from journalists during a news conference after his meeting with Croatian President Ivo Josipovic in Zagreb July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

ROME Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said on Wednesday that a new government would be formed soon or elections called following the adoption of a new financial law and the resignation of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

In a statement intended to "dispel any doubt or misunderstanding," Napolitano said there was no uncertainty over Berlusconi's decision to resign once the new finance law is adopted, "within the space of a few days."

"Within a short time either a new government will be formed which can take any further decisions needed with the support of parliament or parliament will be dissolved and an election campaign will begin within the tightest time frame," he said.

