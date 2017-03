Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta takes part in a joint news conference with Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat (not pictured) at Muscat's office at the Auberge de Castille in Valletta November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

ROME Italy will unveil the details of a debt-cutting privatisation plan this week, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Monday.

Commentators have said the sale is likely to include stakes in state-owned assets including oil and gas major Eni.

Speaking at a conference in Rome, the leader of Italy's fragile coalition government also said 2014 would be a key year for institutional reforms.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary, editing by Philip Pullella)