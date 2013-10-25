Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
MILAN The Italian government aims by the end of the year to begin selling state-owned assets as part of a privatisation campaign, with oil and gas major Eni (ENI.MI) top of the list, two sources told Reuters.
"We want to start soon. We want to sell some of the assets by the end of the year to show we are doing something," one source with direct knowledge of the dossier told Reuters.
"The sale of the Treasury's stake in Eni... could be done overnight, subject to markets conditions," the source said.
The government is working on a list of stakes it could dispose without losing direct or indirect control over the companies involved. Some of these stakes could be put on the block in a very short time, while others will take longer.
Italy's Treasury holds a 4.3 percent stake in Eni, according to the company's website. The stake has a value of roughly 2.8 billion euros (2.4 billion pounds) at current market prices.
The sale of this stake would be an easy way for the government to pocket money to cut Italy's public debt hovering stubbornly around 133 percent of gross domestic product.
The government is not planning to reduce its shareholdings in either Enel (ENEI.MI) and Finmeccanica SIFI.MI any time soon, the source said.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Alessandra Galloni)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.