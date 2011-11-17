MILAN Hundreds of students protested in Italy's financial capital Milan against what they called the "bankers' government" led by economist Mario Monti and scuffles broke out with police, witnesses said.

The students threw firecrackers at police trying to prevent them from approaching the Bocconi university, which is chaired by Monti and has become a symbol for his new executive of technocrats, formed to tackle Italy's debt crisis.

Police responded by charging the students with batons. One journalist was injured by a firecracker, police sources said.

The students also threw eggs and fake dollar banknotes at the building of the Italian banking association, AGI news agency reported.

Monti's government, sworn in on Wednesday, was due to lay out austerity measures before seeking a confidence vote in the Senate later on Thursday.

