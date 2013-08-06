ROME, Aug 6, Italy's economy shrank by less than expected in the second quarter, adding to recent signs that the country's longest post war recession is bottoming out but marking the eighth consecutive quarter of contraction.

Gross domestic product fell 0.2 percent following a 0.6 contraction in the first three months, and dropped 2.0 percent on an annual basis, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Tuesday.

A Reuters survey of analysts had pointed to a second quarter fall of 0.4 percent, down 2.2 percent annually.

ISTAT gave no numerical breakdown of GDP components with its preliminary estimate, saying only that activity had contracted in all the main sectors of activity: industry, services and agriculture.

It said so called "acquired growth" at the end of the second quarter stood at -1.7 percent.

This means that if GDP posts a flat quarterly reading in the final two quarters of 2013, over the whole year it will be down 1.7 percent from the previous year.