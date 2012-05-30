MILAN Italy's Industry Minister Corrado Passera has asked oil refiners and distributors to consider cutting car fuel prices net of taxes and duties to share the burden of efforts aimed at funding aid for the country's earthquake-stricken areas.

The Italian government decided on Wednesday to raise duties on petrol to finance aid to the Emilia-Romagna region, hit by earthquakes this month.

"We are sure that in this moment of emergency for many citizens and companies, oil firms, which represent one of the most important national industrial sectors, would like to do their part," Passera was quoted by the ministry in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)