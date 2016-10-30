ROME A powerful earthquake brought down numerous buildings across central Italy on Sunday and emergency services were checking to see if there were any casualties, civil protection authorities said.

The quake measured 6.6 according to the U.S Geological Survey and was centred close to the Umbrian town of Norcia, where the historic Basilica of St. Benedict was badly damaged.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Mark Bendeich)