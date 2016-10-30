Black South Africans still earn far less than whites: survey
PRETORIA Black South Africans earned on average only about one-fifth as much as their white counterparts in 2015, according to data published by Statistics South Africa on Friday.
ROME A powerful earthquake brought down numerous buildings across central Italy on Sunday and emergency services were checking to see if there were any casualties, civil protection authorities said.
The quake measured 6.6 according to the U.S Geological Survey and was centred close to the Umbrian town of Norcia, where the historic Basilica of St. Benedict was badly damaged.
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
PRETORIA Black South Africans earned on average only about one-fifth as much as their white counterparts in 2015, according to data published by Statistics South Africa on Friday.
ROME Italy's three biggest parties are pushing for a national election this year, nine months ahead of schedule, but simulations published on Friday show no clear winner would emerge if the current voting system is used.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's push to create safe zones in Syria could force him to make some risky decisions about how far to go to protect refugees, including shooting down Syrian or Russian aircraft or committing thousands of U.S. troops, experts said.