Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on February 15 - White House
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
ROME A golden retriever called Romeo has been pulled alive from a pile of rubble in central Italy 10 days after towns in the area were levelled by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake.
Video released by the fire department showed firefighters freeing the dog on Friday from the ruins of a building in Amatrice, where 231 perished in the Aug. 24 quake.
Despite his ordeal, Romeo ran around wagging his tail, stopping only to be patted and to let a firefighter inspect his paw. A local official told Reuters Romeo was in good health.
Earlier this week a cat called Joy was rescued from the wreckage of another house in Amatrice, six days after the disaster.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Gareth Jones)
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.