ROME The strong earthquakes that hit the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna in the past days will have prolonged economic effects that will worsen an already difficult situation, Italy's main business association said on Wednesday.

"The earthquakes in May, which had very serious effects on people's lives, will also have prolonged consequences for some of the most important industrial regions in Italy and for an area with strong manufacturing activity," business lobby Confindustria said in an economic report.

"This can only worsen an already very difficult situation," it said.

Emilia Romagna, one of Italy' richest and most productive regions, was hit by a deadly magnitude 5.8 earthquake and a series of aftershocks on Tuesday, just over a week after a force 6.0 tremor in the same region.

More than 20 people were killed in the two earthquakes which caused a swathe of destruction across the region.

(Reporting By James Mackenzie)