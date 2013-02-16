ROME An earthquake struck 90 km southeast of Rome on Saturday, Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The 4.8 magnitude quake struck at 10:16 p.m. and was felt from Rome to Naples and in the neighbouring region of Abruzzo, according to Reuters witnesses.

The epicentre was near the towns of Sora and Isola del Liri.

