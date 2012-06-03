Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
MILAN A strong earth tremor of 5.1 magnitude hit northern Italy late on Sunday, in the same area struck by two deadly quakes in the last two weeks, Italy's Geophysics Institute said.
The latest shock was centred on the town of Novi di Modena, in Emilia-Romagna, the region where the two previous quakes killed more than 20 people and forced more than 14,000 to move out of their homes.
The shock was clearly felt as far away as Milan, some 200 kms (125 miles) to the north. Italian media said the belltower of Novi di Modena had been destroyed and several buildings in nearby towns that had been damaged in the previous quakes collapsed, but none were inhabited and no casualties had been reported.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova and Gavin Jones; editing by Tim Pearce)
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
BEIRUT/ANKARA Iran summoned the Turkish ambassador in Tehran on Monday over comments made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan accusing the Islamic Republic of destabilising the region.