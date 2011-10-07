ROME Fitch on Friday cut Italy's sovereign credit rating by one notch to A+ from AA-, saying the move reflected the worsening of the euro zone's debt crisis and an erosion of market confidence caused by the government's initially hesitant response to the rise in its bond yields.

Fitch, the third ratings agency to downgrade Italy in recent weeks following similar moves by Standard & Poor's and Moody's, maintained a negative outlook on its rating, citing a risk of fiscal slippage and a possible further intensification of the crisis in the euro zone as a whole.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)