MILAN Italian state prosecutors said on Friday they are investigating whether downgrades of Italy by the three major ratings agencies last year hurt the debt-laden country's finances by making it accelerate sweeping austerity that has deepened its recession.

European policymakers struggling to shore up their troubled finances have said ratings agencies have been too quick to cut ratings on the bloc's members despite bailouts and the austerity measures they have implemented.

"We believe that it is not right for agencies to speak so irreverently about Italian sovereign debt, causing economic consequences that everybody can see," Angelo De Dominicis, who heads the prosecutors' office of the Rome state audit court, told Reuters on Friday.

"Italians have been vexed by a series of budget measures that have slowed the economy and put the stability of public finances at risk," he said.

Standard & Poor's rejected the allegations as groundless in a statement on Friday. Moody's and Fitch were not immediately available for a comment.

"We believe that the reported claims are baseless and unsupported by any evidence. We will continue to defend vigorously our actions and the reputations of our company and people," S&P said.

De Dominicis said the case was still at an initial stage but could see the three agencies face requests for compensation if it eventually went to the audit court.

The case comes amid a debate over the role of credit agencies in advising financial investors at a time when the euro zone is fighting for its survival.

Central bank sources said on Thursday that the European Central Bank was discussing a medium-term plan to scrap credit ratings rules on euro zone sovereign bonds and instead set their value as collateral in lending operations using its own internal assessments.

The EU has also moved to rein in credit rating agencies, although a central plank of that drive was weakened by lawmakers on Tuesday as they bowed to pressure from banks and companies who argued that proposals were unworkable or counterproductive.

De Dominicis said he aimed to complete the first part of his investigation by December and would then decide whether to ask a court to rule over the case.

A raft of downgrades of Italy's credit rating last year triggered a massive securities sell-off and raised concerns about the country's financial creditworthiness.

The prosecutor said the downgrades prompted the Italian government to ram through tough austerity packages last year to try to restore investor confidence, with big tax hikes pushing the economy deeper into recession.

The top credit rating agencies have come under fire for not predicting the subprime mortgage debt crisis of 2007-2008.

U.S. authorities reacted angrily when S&P stripped the United States of its cherished triple-A rating last August, but they did not go as far as taking the agencies to court.

Frustration in Italy mounted again last month when Moody's carried out a mass downgrade of the country's banking sector.

Friday's news of the administrative investigation came as prosecutors in the southern Italian town of Trani wind up a separate criminal probe for alleged market manipulation and abuse of privileged information involving the three main ratings agencies.

The prosecutors allege that reports by Standard & Poor's as well as by Moody's and Fitch were incorrect and in at least one case leaked during market hours, sparking steep stock losses.

S&P has said none of its controlling shareholders had access to data or reports before the downgrade was made public.

Moody's has said it takes the dissemination of market-sensitive information very seriously and is cooperating with authorities. Fitch has not commented on the case.

