MILAN Prosecutors in southern Italy have asked for seven officials at the world's two major rating agencies to stand trial as part of a market-rigging probe into the downgrades of Italy last year, Italian tax police said in a statement on Monday.

Prosecutors in the town of Trani dropped allegations for two officials at rival agency Moody's, which had been previously targeted in the investigation, police said.

Five representatives from Standard & Poor's ratings agency and two from Fitch may stand trial.

The magistrates are investigating the agencies for alleged market manipulation and abuse of privileged information over a raft of ratings cuts that have hit debt-laden Italy since the spring of 2011.

A court will be called to decide on the requests.

