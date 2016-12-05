Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
VIENNA Italy might have to spend public money to rescue some of its banks, including by taking stakes in them, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.
"The difference between Italy and other states such as Germany and Austria is that, until now, in Italy there has not been any significant state aid or state takeovers (of banks)," Nowotny, who heads Austria's central bank, told reporters.
"It therefore cannot be ruled out that it will be necessary for the state to take stakes (in banks) in some way," he added.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.