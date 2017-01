ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi called a Cabinet meeting for Monday at 1730 GMT following a landslide defeat in a referendum over his flagship constitutional reform, according to a statement from his office.

After the results came out overnight showing he had lost by 19 percentage points, Renzi addressed the nation and said he would convene his Cabinet on Monday afternoon and then go to President Sergio Mattarella's office to resign.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)