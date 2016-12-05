Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) chief executive warned that the economic environment remained uncertain, particularly after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's defeat in a referendum over constitutional reform.
"The result of the constitutional referendum in Italy is a harbinger of renewed turbulence that could spill over from the political arena to the economy – with Europe particular endangered," John Cryan said in a letter to employees published on Deutsche Bank's website on Monday.
He also said Deutsche Bank still needed to finish negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice, which has demanded $14 billion (11 billion pound) to settle claims the bank missold mortgage-backed securities. Cryan said he could not give details on how talks were progressing.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.