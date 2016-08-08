ROME Italy's highest court gave the green light on Monday to a referendum on constitutional reforms that Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says will guarantee political stability and on which he has staked his future.

The government now has 60 days to decide the date of the referendum. It is expected to be held between October and December.

Here are the main measures of the reform package.

* The Senate - the upper house of parliament - will no longer have a role in the approval of the budget or most other legislation and will no longer be able to bring down a government by withdrawing its confidence. These powers will in future be held only by the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house.

* The Senate will represent the interests of local authorities in government but will have few concrete powers. Senators will keep their vote in the election of the head of state and constitutional court judges, and the Senate will be able to propose changes to laws passed by the Chamber of Deputies, but its proposals will not be binding.

* The number of Senators will be cut to 100 from 315 and they will no longer be directly elected. They will be made up of regional councillors and city mayors, chosen by the country's 20 regional governments.

* The reform increases the powers of central government at the expense of the regions, reversing a recent shift towards devolution and local autonomy. For example, the regions lose most of their previous powers over environment policy, national transport networks, energy policy and employment training.

* Renzi says the reform will increase government stability and accelerate lawmaking. Critics say it will remove checks and balances, over-centralise power and make Italy less democratic.

