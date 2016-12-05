BERLIN German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel on Monday called the rejection of proposals for constitutional reform in a referendum in Italy a "bitter outcome" and warned that political deadlock would benefit populist parties.

"The outcome of the referendum in Italy is bitter for Matteo Renzi and bitter for Italy," Gabriel said in a statement, referring to the country's prime minister who said he would resign.

"Regardless of how the internal political situation in Italy develops: I hope that the pursued path of modernisation continues. Only populists benefit from standstill," Gabriel said.

"Europe needs more economic vitality. This is also in the interest of Germany," he added.

