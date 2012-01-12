ROME Italy's constitutional court on Thursday rejected the calling of a national referendum on the country's widely criticised electoral law, reducing the chances of parliament changing the law before elections due in 2013.

Centre-left parties collected 1.2 million signatures - more than double the number required - in support of a plebiscite to cancel or modify the current law, which is so complicated and messy it has come to be known as the "Porcellum," a play on the Italian word for pig sty.

The current law allocates seats in both houses on a proportional basis that gives the coalition with the most votes an automatic majority.

The most unpopular aspect of the law is that it severs the link between constituencies and parliament because there are no local candidates and citizens vote for a party, not a candidate.

The referendum would have enabled Italians to revert to the previous electoral law, in effect from 1993 to 2005, under which 75 percent of lawmakers were elected by winning the most votes in an electoral district.

All parties agree that the current law has to be changed but do not agree on how to do it.

Former magistrate Antonio Di Pietro, leader of the small centrist Italy of Values party, one of the referendum's key promoters, called the court's decision "anti-democratic."

The court did not immediately say why it had decided not to allow a referendum but will give its reasons within 20 days.

Prime Minister Mario Monti, who heads a technocrat government and is expected to rule until elections next spring, has said it is up to parliament, not his government, to change the law.

Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi introduced the current law before the 2006 vote, which Romano Prodi won by less than 25,000 votes out of more than 37 million cast.

Because of a technicality in the voting rules, Prodi had only a one- or two-vote majority in the Senate, which undermined his government and led to its collapse three years before the scheduled end of its term.

In 2008, the outcome was clear in both houses, but electoral system specialists like professor Roberto D'Alimonte at the University of Florence say the current rules will inevitably cause political instability.

