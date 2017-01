Italy's Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks during a news conference at the Chigi Palace in Rome November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan will not attend meetings of European finance ministers on Monday and Tuesday, a Treasury source said, after his government suffered a crushing defeat in a referendum.

Padoan had been due to attend two events in Brussels this week, the Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday and one with representatives from the entire European Union on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie)