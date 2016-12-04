U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
ROME Italian opposition parties said Prime Minister Matteo Renzi should resign immediately after exit polls suggested he had suffered a heavy defeat in a referendum on his plans for constitutional reform.
"Renzi is going to go and with him the powerful lobbies who were also defeated," said Renato Brunetta, the parliamentary leader of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party.
Matteo Salvini, the head of the rightist Northern League party, said Renzi should resign "in the coming minutes" and called for early elections.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.