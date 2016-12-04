U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has suffered a heavy defeat on Sunday in a referendum over his plan to reform the constitution, according to the first projection based on the actual vote count.
The projection by the Piepoli Institute/IPR for state broadcaster RAI, estimated those voting 'Yes' to back the reform at 39-43 percent, compared with 57-61 percent for 'No'.
The projection pointed to an even wider defeat for Renzi than was suggested by three exit polls published immediately after polls closed.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.