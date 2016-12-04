Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks during the last rally for a ''Yes'' vote in the upcoming referendum about constitutional reform, in Florence, Italy, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has suffered a heavy defeat on Sunday in a referendum over his plan to reform the constitution, according to the first projection based on the actual vote count.

The projection by the Piepoli Institute/IPR for state broadcaster RAI, estimated those voting 'Yes' to back the reform at 39-43 percent, compared with 57-61 percent for 'No'.

The projection pointed to an even wider defeat for Renzi than was suggested by three exit polls published immediately after polls closed.

