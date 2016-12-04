U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will address the nation at around midnight (2300 GMT), just an hour after polls close in a referendum on constitutional reform, government sources said on Sunday.
Renzi has said he will resign if he loses the vote. Exit polls are due to be released as soon as ballots close, but full results are not due until after 2.00 a.m. at the earliest.
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gavin Jones)
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.