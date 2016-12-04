Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks during the last rally for a ''Yes'' vote in the upcoming referendum about constitutional reform, in Florence, Italy, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will address the nation at around midnight (2300 GMT), just an hour after polls close in a referendum on constitutional reform, government sources said on Sunday.

Renzi has said he will resign if he loses the vote. Exit polls are due to be released as soon as ballots close, but full results are not due until after 2.00 a.m. at the earliest.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gavin Jones)