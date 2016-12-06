U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama called Italy's outgoing Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Tuesday to talk about this week's referendum and assure him that Italy will remain a close ally of the United States, the White House said.
Renzi on Monday said he would resign after suffering a defeat in a referendum on constitutional reform. Obama told Renzi that the relationship of the two countries was based on overlapping objectives on issues including climate change, the global refugee crisis, global security and fostering inclusive economic growth. Obama, who is slated to leave office on Jan. 20, thanked Renzi for his friendship and partnership on those issues.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.