MILAN Italy is not reducing its debt quickly enough and has no room for manoeuvre on structural deficit reduction, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said in an interview published in an Italian newspaper on Tuesday.

"Italy should respect a certain pace of debt reduction, and it is not respecting it," Rehn told La Repubblica.

"In order to do it, the structural adjustment would have to have been equal to half a percentage point of gross domestic product, and it's only 0.1 percent. For this reason, Italy has no room for manoeuvre and can't invoke the flexibility clause for investments."

Rehn said Italy had great potential for growth and could achieve better growth than many other countries if it succeeded in reforming its economic and judicial systems.

"The spending review is very important, but it will be even more so if it puts in place spending cuts that will take effect by 2014."

