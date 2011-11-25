ROME European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Friday that strong financial firewalls were needed to prevent the euro zone debt crisis spreading and damaging the wider economy.

He said the crisis had already moved from the weaker economies of the euro zone to affect the heart of the single currency bloc.

"This contagion effect has been touching the proximity of the core and even touching the core itself," he told a news conference after meeting Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.

"It shows that this is an increasingly systemic phenomenon, which calls for strong financial firewalls in order to contain this contagion and have a counterforce to this market turbulence."

He said Monti's new government had embarked on the right path to get Italy's huge public debt under control and he fully endorsed its reform priorities.

