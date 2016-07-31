Italy Prime Minister Matteo Renzi makes a face as he talks during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

MILAN Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Sunday ruled out the need for any extraordinary budget measures this year even as concern grows economic growth may fall short of government targets.

"We have lived with the risk of extraordinary budget measures for three years, but I can categorically say there won't be any in 2016," Renzi said in an interview with Italian daily La Repubblica.

Rome is targeting 1.2 percent growth this year but the Bank of Italy and the International Monetary Fund have both said GDP growth is not likely to exceed 1 percent.

On Tuesday Italy's parliamentary budget office also said GDP would grow less than 1 percent and added 2017 growth would be hurt by the Brexit vote.

Renzi said there would be no increase in value added tax this year and pledged that taxes would continue to fall.

"We will press ahead with a cut in IRES (corporate tax)," he said.

Asked about troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), Renzi said the government had worked for a market solution to its problems since any state aid would have meant ordinary people would have had to pay.

"I don't want citizens to have to pay for mistakes made by politicians and bankers in the past," he said.

Monte dei Paschi announced a plan on Friday to prevent its centuries-old business from being wound up, via a privately funded overhaul that Rome hopes will help stabilise the country's entire banking sector.

Renzi reiterated there were too many banks in Italy.

