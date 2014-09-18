Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is pictured after delivering his speech at the Italian Parliament in Rome June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

GENOA/FLORENCE The father of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is under investigation for fraudulent bankruptcy at a company he owned before it was dissolved, judicial sources said on Thursday.

Tiziano Renzi confirmed to Reuters he had been informed of the investigation into the financial management of his former company, which distributed newspapers. He said he had nothing to hide and was not concerned.

"I thank the magistrates because it is an act that will protect my rights. When I have time -- and this shows how worried I am -- I'll write a press release," he said.

Tiziano Renzi is a businessman and former local politician with the now defunct Christian Democrat party in the town of Rignano sull'Arno, near Florence.

(Reporting by Paola Balsomini in Genoa and Silvio Ognibene in Florence; writing by Steve Scherer; editing by Andrew Roche)