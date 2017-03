ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will travel to Iraq on Wednesday, visiting the capital Baghdad and the Kurdish city of Erbil before flying back to Rome the same day, his spokesman said.

Renzi is cutting short his summer holiday for the visit, which takes place as Italy's parliamentary committees meet to discuss the government's proposal to supply arms to Kurdish forces fighting Islamic State guerrillas.

No further details of Renzi's visit were immediately available.

(Reporting By Alberto Sisto, writing by Gavin Jones)