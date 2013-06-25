Italian retail sales slipped a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in April, the eighth consecutive monthly drop, and were down an unadjusted 2.9 percent year on year, national statistics agency ISTAT reported on Tuesday.

The data suggests no end is in sight to what retail associations and research institutes say is Italy's worst slump in consumer spending since World War Two.

ISTAT revised down March's data to show a 3.2 annual decline from an originally reported 3.0 percent drop, while the 0.3 percent monthly fall in March was confirmed.

On a year-on-year basis, the 2.9 percent fall in sales in April was the tenth consecutive decline.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer price inflation, which stood at 1.3 percent in April, based on the EU-harmonised index, suggesting that April retail sales posted a significantly more marked annual contraction in inflation adjusted terms.

In the first four months of the year, unadjusted retail sales were down 3.4 percent from the same period of 2012.

The euro zone's third largest economy has been in recession since the middle of 2011 and most analysts expect gross domestic product to fall around 1.8 percent this year, following a contraction of 2.4 percent in 2012.