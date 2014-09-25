People walk in front of a department store having a sale in downtown Milan January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Sept 25 Italian retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in July, led by lower food sales, after a revision showed an identical fall in the previous month, data showed on Thursday.

On an unadjusted year-on-year basis, retail sales fell 1.5 percent, after a revised 2.7 percent fall in June, national statistics bureau ISTAT said.

ISTAT had previously reported June sales were flat month-on-month and down 2.6 percent year-on-year.

The data underlined the fragile state of domestic consumer demand in the euro zone's third-largest economy, which slipped back into recession in the second quarter of the year.

ISTAT said on Wednesday that consumer confidence rose in September for the first time in four months, but the decline in retail sales suggests a tax cut of 80 euros a month for low earners introduced by the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi earlier this year has not boosted spending.

