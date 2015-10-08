Rome's Mayor Ignazio Marino smiles before Pope Francis' arrival to pay homage to the statue of the Madonna at the Piazza di Spagna in Rome December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME Rome Mayor Ignazio Marino has said he will hand back 20,000 euros (14,737 pounds) he had claimed as expenses for official meals after allegations that he had used city money to wine and dine his family and friends.

It is the latest scandal to rock the increasingly isolated mayor and comes as Rome is struggling to prepare for the forthcoming Roman Catholic Holy Year that is expected to bring millions of visitors to the trouble-plagued city.

Marino has denied any wrongdoing over his expenses claims, but looking to end days of controversy, he announced late on Wednesday that he would hand back money he had run up on his official credit card since becoming mayor in 2013.

"I am making Rome a gift of 20,000 euros that was spent on the mayor's credit card for official duty. They were expenses that were made in the interests of Rome," Marino wrote on his Facebook page. "Now, let's move ahead for the good of the city."

However, the scandal looks set to rumble on, with Rome prosecutors opening an investigation into the expenses claims, and Marino's own allies from Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party (PD) distancing themselves from the mayor.

Ironically, Marino was the architect of his own grief, publishing all his expense claims online last week in what was presented as a transparency push aimed at hushing critics over his frequent trips abroad.

A review of the many hundreds of receipts showed that Marino had regularly claimed for meals at restaurants near his home on national holidays and at the weekend.

On one occasion he said he had dined out with the ambassador of Vietnam, who promptly denied the encounter. Another time, he said he had hosted a representative of the World Health Organization, but the restaurateur told La Repubblica newspaper that he had eaten alone with his wife.

It has been a bad year for Marino, a former liver transplant surgeon turned centre-left politician.

His administration has been lacerated by an investigation into alleged Mafia infiltration into city hall. Although he himself has not been implicated in the probe, the government said in August it was putting his team under close supervision.

He has also been accused of failing to respond to the general decline of the rubbish-strewn city, with public transport in particular falling apart at the seams. Romans fear this does not bode well for their city's ability to cope with the millions of pilgrims expected for the Holy Year, which starts in December.

