FLORENCE, Italy European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Friday that Italy needed to implement urgent economic reforms, not go to the polls.

Departing from the text of a speech delivered in Florence, Van Rompuy said "the country needs reforms, not elections."

Italy's Senate approved reforms intended to reverse a collapse of market confidence on Friday, and they will now pass to the lower house of parliament on Saturday. Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi plans to resign once the reforms are approved definitively.

Parts of Berlusconi's ruling PDL party and its coalition ally the Northern League want elections rather than a new technocrat government to face the crisis.

