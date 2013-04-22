Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
MILAN Italy's competition watchdog slapped a 400,000 euro (£341,300.50) fine on Irish budget airline Ryanair (RYA.I) for falling down on commitments to simplify online ticket sales.
The regulator said the airline failed to provide an overall clear price at the very outset of the online booking procedure.
In the period December 1-February 7, Ryanair introduced at the end of the online booking process a 2 percent processing fee on a series of credit cards, the antitrust body said.
It said ticket prices should be "clearly and fully indicated from the very first contact with the consumer in such a way as to make the final price immediately clear," it said.
Consumer association Codacons said all commissions on online air tickets should be eliminated.
"The commission costs for buying with credit cards are very high and are kept hidden by some airlines until the last moment," Codacons president Carlo Rienzi said in a statement.
The fine follows a similar reprimand by the Netherlands Consumer Authority last month which fined Ryanair 370,000 euros for hidden costs associated with tickets purchased online by Dutch travellers.
Ryanair rejected the accusation.
"Ryanair will appeal the unfounded decision by the Italian competition authority," a spokesman for the airline said. ($1 = 0.7674 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Cowell)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.