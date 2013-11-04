LONDON Italy's economy minister Fabrizio Saccomanni called for European institutions to switch to majority voting from unanimity in order to implement economic reforms more efficiently.

"In a global economy, the protection of stability, the need... to fight recession at a region level, to fight unemployment, particularly among the young people.... needs to have a more efficient and more integrated approach," Saccomanni said in a speech in London on Monday.

"The only way to this is a very simple way: through majority voting. At present, most decisions in Europe are taken by unanimity, that means every country has veto power and that I think is not very conducive to efficiency"

Saccomanni added he sees a need for euro zone-wide sovereign bond issuances in the future as part of the currency bloc's integration process.

"I see the need sometime if this union has to evolve into a political union if not for the past at least for the future there will be a joint responsibility for the issuance of debt and the management of debt," he said.

