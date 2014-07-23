BRUSSELS The European Commision said on Wednesday it had referred Italy to the European Court of Justice for failing to recover state aid in a case involving Milan airport operator SEA and its ground handling unit.

In 2012 the Commission found that about 360 million euros (284 million) of aid granted by state-owned SEA to its subsidiary SEA Handling was incompatible with EU rules and ordered Italy to recoup the money.

Italy had four months to implement the decision but to date SEA Handling has not repaid any of the aid it received, the Commission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascia, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)