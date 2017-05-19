A handout photo released by Italian Police of Ismail Hosni, who attacked a policeman and two army officers on Thursday night after they asked to see his identity papers, Milan, Italy, May 19, 2017. Italian Police/Handout via REUTERS

MILAN Italian prosecutors are investigating a man who stabbed a policeman and two army officers at Milan's main train station for alleged international terrorism, an investigative source said on Friday.

Police said Ismail Hosni, 20, attacked the three men on Thursday night after they asked to see his identity papers. None of the three suffered life-threatening injuries.

Video released by police showed the injured officers taking hold of Hosni and pushing him to the ground before other patrol staff intervened.

Hosni, who has dual Italian and Tunisian nationality and was born in Milan, was arrested after the attack and faces possible attempted murder charges.

Anti-terrorism police are now looking into whether he has links with militant groups, the investigative source said, in a separate line of investigation from the attempted murder inquiry.

Investigators closed down a Facebook page believed to have belonged to Hosni, which contained videos praising hardline Islamic State militants.

All three injured officials were taken to hospital. One of the soldiers, who received an injury to the right shoulder, was discharged a few hours after the attack.

The other soldier was treated for injuries to his neck, arm and torso, and the policeman for a wound to his right arm.

