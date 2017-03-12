Since Brexit vote, Europeans warm again to EU
BRUSSELS Europeans think much better of the EU now than they did a year ago when Britons dealt the Union a heavy blow by voting to leave, a survey showed on Thursday.
MILAN Italy has expelled a Tunisian who may have had links with the man who killed 12 people in Berlin when he plowed a truck through a busy Christmas market, the Italian interior ministry said on Sunday.
The Tunisian, a resident of Latina near Rome, was identified in investigations launched in the wake of the Dec. 19 Berlin attack, the ministry said in a statement.The 37-year old man was the owner of a telephone whose number was found among the contacts of Anis Amri, it said.
Amri killed 12 people when he plowed a truck through a Christmas market in Berlin. He was killed in a shootout with police near Milan on Dec. 23.
Amri came to Italy by boat in 2011 and spent almost four years in jail there before being ordered out of the country in 2015.
The expelled Tunisian's phone number was also linked to a Facebook profile pointing to his support of jihadist ideology and connections with people supporting Islamic State, the ministry said.
The ministry said Italy had expelled 153 people suspected of religious extremism since January 2015.
MARAWI CITY, Philippines When Philippines troops advanced on positions held by Islamist militants in a southern city last Friday they were caught in a kill zone.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans travelling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.