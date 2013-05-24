ROME Italian consumer morale fell unexpectedly in May despite the tax-cutting promises of a new government whose approval ratings are already sliding.

Prime Minister Enrico Letta took office last month at the head of a left-right coalition which is bickering on a daily basis and its problems were underlined by the marked decline in sentiment on the economy.

Statistics office ISTAT's consumer confidence index, the first to be conducted since the government was formed, slid to 85.9 in May from 86.3.

The fall in morale reversed a rise in April and left the index close to record lows, offering little prospect of a near term exit from Italy's longest post-war recession.

Letta has suspended a hated housing tax that was due to be paid in June and promised to cut labour taxes. He says he will tackle youth unemployment of above 38 percent and lobby the European Union for more growth-oriented policies. But Italians appear unimpressed.

The government's approval rating has fallen to just 31 percent from 43 percent three weeks ago, according to a poll published on Friday by the SWG agency.

Another survey released on Friday by the IPR agency gave Letta a personal approval rating of 45 percent.

That was down three points from April 30 and far lower than the ratings of any of the previous three prime ministers, Mario Monti, Silvio Berlusconi and Romano Prodi, after one month in office. Monti had an approval rating of 62 percent.

Consumer spending has long been a weak spot in the Italian economy, which has been the most sluggish in the euro zone for at least a decade.

Retail sales in March - the most recent data available - fell for a fourth consecutive month and were down an unadjusted 3 percent from the year earlier, indicating a marked contraction in real or inflation-adjusted terms.

Letta is trying to find financial resources to avoid a planned increase in sales tax, due to take effect in July, which would weigh even more on demand for goods.

ISTAT reported this week that people living in families considered to be seriously deprived have doubled in the past two years to 8.6 million, or about 14 percent of the population.

The euro zone's third largest economy has contracted for seven straight quarters since the middle of 2011. The International Monetary Fund expects gross domestic product to fall 1.5 percent this year after last year's decline of 2.4 percent, and post a weak recovery of 0.5 percent in 2014.

ISTAT's consumer confidence survey showed the sub-index measuring sentiment on the economy fell to 70.5 from 73.3 while sentiment on personal finances rose to 92.0 from 90.5.

The future outlook index, incorporating both the economic situation and personal finances, slipped to 80.6 from 80.8, while the current situation index was stable at 90.1.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)