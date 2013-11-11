A worker fixes a teapot in the Alessi factory in the northern industrial town of Omegna September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters)- Italian industrial output edged up broadly as expected in September after two consecutive monthly declines but still posted a marked fall in the third quarter, national statistics institute ISTAT reported on Monday.

The data suggests third quarter gross domestic product data to be issued this week will show Italy remained mired in its longest post-war recession, which began in the middle of 2011.

Output rose 0.2 percent in September, marginally less than the average forecast of a 0.3 percent increase in a Reuters survey of analysts. ISTAT revised up August's data to show a 0.2 percent drop, originally reported as -0.3 percent.

In the third quarter output was down 1.0 percent - the tenth consecutive quarterly decline - following a 0.9 percent drop in the second quarter.

Industrial production, which shows a close correlation with gross domestic product in Italy, has so far failed to confirm moderately encouraging recent signs from business and consumer sentiment indicators.

The euro zone's third largest economy has been in recession mid-2011, contracting by 0.3 percent in the second quarter, when the euro zone as a whole emerged from recession.

In the first nine months of the year output was down 3.9 percent compared with the same period of 2012.

After protracted stagnation and recession in recent years, Italian industrial output is now around 25 percent lower than its peak in 2008, a process which the European Commission last month called the "deindustrialisation" of the country.

On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, output in September was down 3.0 percent, following a 4.6 percent decline in August.