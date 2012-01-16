Rescuers resumed the search of the hulk of the giant Costa Concordia cruise liner which capsized in shallow waters off Italy's coast.

Here are details of some other recent accidents involving cruise liners:

* CRASHES:

COSTA CONCORDIA: In 2008, the giant Italian cruise liner hit the dockside in Palermo, Sicily, in bad weather, causing damage to the bow.

COSTA EUROPA: The cruise liner slammed into the pier in February 2010 as its captain tried to dock at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt in high winds. Three crew were killed and four passengers were injured. The Costa Europa had been on an 18-day cruise from Dubai to Savona and had over 1,400 passengers on board.

* POWER FAILURE:

COSTA CLASSICA: A power failure was blamed for the Costa Classica smashing into a cargo vessel in China's Yangtze River, injuring three people in late 2010.

QUEEN MARY 2 - A power failure hit the QM2 as it approached Barcelona in September 2010. There was a loud explosion and the vessel blacked out. Main power was restored with 28 minutes and the ship was able to get back under way after the incident.

* OTHER ACCIDENTS AND ILLNESS:

QUEEN MARY 2 - In 2003 a gangplank connecting the ship to the dock gave way while the liner was in the French dock of St Nazaire. At least 15 people were killed.

- In January 2006 Cunard, owners of the QM2, agreed to refund furious passengers an estimated 10 million pounds after they spent eight days of a South American cruise at sea, missing all the scheduled stops.

AURORA - Experienced engine failure on her maiden voyage in 2000. In 2003 in the Mediterranean passengers on board suffered rampant stomach virus, affecting some 400 people and in 2005 her engines failed again and she was marooned between Southampton and the Isle of Wight.

QUEEN ELIZABETH 2 - The cruise liner was hit by Norovirus, a vomiting and diarrhoea bug, common in cruise ships, hospitals and prisons. After the Southampton-based ship docked in San Francisco, in January 2007, U.S. officials said 276 passengers and 28 crew were hit by the bug.

Sources: Reuters/BBC/www.cruisejunkie.com

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)