GENOA The Chairman and CEO of Costa Cruises disavowed the captain of a capsized cruise ship, saying his actions had contravened company rules and caused the accident in which at least 6 people were killed.

"The company disavows such behaviour that caused the accident by deciding to deviate the ship from its ideal route," Pier Luigi Foschi told a press conference.

He said cruise ships such as the Costa Concordia, which ran aground and capsized off Italy's west coast at the weekend with more than 4,000 people on board, had "no safety problem."

"These ships are ultra-safe. It is an exceptional event, which was unforeseeable," he said.

(Reporting by Paola Balsomini)