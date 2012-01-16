GENOA, Italy The Chairman and CEO of Costa Cruises said on Monday he did not expect the capsizing of one of its cruise ships off Italy to have a lasting impact on the industry.

"In the short term it could have an impact on the cruise industry...but I do not think it will have a lasting impact in the long term, as far as confidence in the industry is concerned," Pier Luigi Foschi told a press conference.

Speaking in English, he said his company had "never, ever indicated that it would cut in terms of security, safety, or even quality of our products."

He said the company considered itself a damaged party in the accident.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)