GROSSETO, Italy The 29 people still missing on Tuesday from a cruise liner that capsized off Italy's west coast include 14 Germans, six Italians, four French and two Americans, officials said.

The other missing were one each from India, Peru and Hungary, the officials from Italy's Civil Protection authority said. The missing were four crew and 25 passengers.

The 114,500-tonne Costa Concordia capsized off the island of Giglio after hitting a rock last Friday night.

