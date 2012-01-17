Turkey detains 26 people after car bomb, governor says PKK responsible
ISTANBUL Turkish authorities detained 26 people over a car bomb attack in the southeastern town of Viransehir, the provincial governor's office said on Saturday.
GROSSETO, Italy The 29 people still missing on Tuesday from a cruise liner that capsized off Italy's west coast include 14 Germans, six Italians, four French and two Americans, officials said.
The other missing were one each from India, Peru and Hungary, the officials from Italy's Civil Protection authority said. The missing were four crew and 25 passengers.
The 114,500-tonne Costa Concordia capsized off the island of Giglio after hitting a rock last Friday night.
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; writing By Barry Moody)
SEOUL Handcuffed and tied with white rope, the scion of one of the world's biggest conglomerates, Samsung Group, was taken on Saturday for questioning by South Korean authorities after spending a night in a small detention cell.
NEW DELHI Lawmakers broke chairs and smashed microphones in a state legislature in southern India on Saturday as a weeks-long power struggle following the death of a regional politician intensified.