ROME/MILAN, August 12 Italy's market regulator Consob has introduced measures to curb short-selling on financial stocks, Consob said on Friday, in a move aimed at ending recent volatile trading on Milan's stock market.

In a statement Consob said the ban would take effect as of August 12 and last for 15 days. It did not specify which stocks were affected.

The statement confirms a decision by the European Securities and Markets Authority (EMSA), announced late on Thursday, to ban short-selling financial stocks in France, Italy, Spain and Belgium from Friday.

France will ban short selling on 11 financial stocks for 15 days, Spain will protect 16 stocks for 15 days and Belgium will ban short selling of four financial stocks for an indefinite period.

On Friday the Dutch market regulator AFM said it saw no need to ban short-selling in the Dutch market.

Since the start of July, Milan's blue chip index, the FTSE MIB, has fallen some 24 percent with banks particularly hard hit on euro zone debt and economic slowdown fears.

On Monday a source at Consob told Reuter there were no plans for introducing a ban on short selling in Italy.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni in Rome and Stephen Jewkes in Milan; editing by Sophie Walker)