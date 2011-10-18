ROME Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Tuesday that Italian ECB executive board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi was among the candidates to succeed Mario Draghi as head of the Bank of Italy.

Draghi is due to leave the BOI at the end of this month to head the European Central Bank, but Berlusconi's centre-right government has spent months bickering over who should replace him.

The prime minister has until November 1 to make a decision, and he said on Tuesday that "time is short but there are still some problems."

Up to now Berlusconi is believed to have favoured Draghi's deputy at the BOI, Fabrizio Saccomanni, for the job. But Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti has been pushing for Treasury director-general Vittorio Grilli.

Recent reports have suggested the dispute will result in a compromise candidate getting the job.

