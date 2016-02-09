Genoa striker Leonardo Pavoletti could be out of action for up to six weeks due to a hamstring injury, he said on Facebook.

The joint-third top scorer in Serie A this season picked up an injury in the goalless draw against Lazio.

Genoa, 16th in Serie A, confirmed the injury on their website without specifying the time of his return (genoacfc.it/).

"Unfortunately the diagnosis confirms that the break will be for 40 days," the 27-year old Pavoletti said.

Genoa's Argentine defender Cristian Ansaldi will also miss Sunday's game against sixth-placed Milan with a hamstring injury.

(Reporting by Marianna Ciabach-Malinowska in Gdynia)