Birthday boy Alli stakes claim as Europe's best young talent
LONDON English football's new poster boy, Dele Alli, turns 21 on Tuesday with new figures suggesting he is the most productive young player in Europe.
Genoa striker Leonardo Pavoletti could be out of action for up to six weeks due to a hamstring injury, he said on Facebook.
The joint-third top scorer in Serie A this season picked up an injury in the goalless draw against Lazio.
Genoa, 16th in Serie A, confirmed the injury on their website without specifying the time of his return (genoacfc.it/).
"Unfortunately the diagnosis confirms that the break will be for 40 days," the 27-year old Pavoletti said.
Genoa's Argentine defender Cristian Ansaldi will also miss Sunday's game against sixth-placed Milan with a hamstring injury.
Chelsea are well aware of what must be done to clinch the Premier League title but will also be looking cautiously over their shoulders as Tottenham Hotspur continue their relentless pursuit of the leaders, midfielder Eden Hazard has said.