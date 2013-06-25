NAPLES Italian police searches on Tuesday of more than 30 Italian football clubs includes two teams listed on the stock exchange, SS Lazio and Juventus FC, judicial and police sources told Reuters.

A spokesman for Lazio had no comment, and Juventus officials did not immediately respond to phone calls.

The Naples court ordered the searches and seizures as part of an investigation into the crimes of criminal conspiracy, international tax evasion, money laundering and invoice falsification, police said.

More than 30 Italian clubs are involved, and almost 10 foreign ones, judicial sources said, and a dozen agents of both Italian and foreign players.

(Reporting by Amalia De Simone in Naples, Stefano Bernabei and Massimiliano Di Giorgio in Rome; writing by Steve Scherer.)